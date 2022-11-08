Karnataka cabinet expansion on cards? Here's what CM Basavaraj Bommai said

The much-awaited expansion and reshuffle of the Basavaraj Bommai-led Karnataka government is expected to be carried out after the Gujarat Assembly elections, scheduled to be held in two phases on 1 and 5 December. The counting of votes will happen on 8 December.
Responding to a question, the Karnataka CM on Tuesday said, "Cabinet expansion...I have already spoken.....our leadership is a bit busy with the Gujarat elections, as soon as it is over they will call me (for discussions)."
Bommai had recently said that he will soon be travelling to the national capital to meet the Bharatiya Janata Party central leadership to discuss the exercise.
The Karnataka CM has been under intense pressure for some time now, over expansion and rejig of Cabinet not taking place, to make way for the fresh faces, ahead of Assembly elections in 2023.
There were some reports of possible cabinet expansion by filling in six vacant posts or a kind of a rejig by dropping a few and inducting an equal number of new faces.
There were also talks in some quarters that a Gujarat-like complete top to bottom overhaul of the state ministry may take place. Many aspirants feel it is “too late now" with polls fast approaching.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also visit the state on 11 November to attend various functions such as the inauguration of the second terminal of the Kempegowda International Airport, second terminal, unveiling of a 108-foot statue of Bengaluru founder Nada Prabhu Kempegowda, and flagging off of the Chennai-Mysuru 'Vande Bharat' train, among others.
