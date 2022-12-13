Karnataka cabinet expansion: Prepared to discuss if it comes up during Delhi visit, says CM Bommai1 min read . 04:31 PM IST
- The Chief Minister is under intense pressure for some time, over the expansion of his cabinet and the inclusion of new faces
Ahead of the assembly elections next year, the political heat in the state of Karnataka is rising as on Tuesday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai affirmed that he is prepared to discuss the expansion of his cabinet with Union Home Minister Amit Shah if the matter comes up for discussion during his visit to New Delhi.
Ahead of the assembly elections next year, the political heat in the state of Karnataka is rising as on Tuesday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai affirmed that he is prepared to discuss the expansion of his cabinet with Union Home Minister Amit Shah if the matter comes up for discussion during his visit to New Delhi.
The comments came ahead of a meeting between Amit Shah and the Chief Ministers of Karnataka and Maharashtra over the border dispute relating to the two states. "Officially the meeting is regarding the border dispute, after that if he (Shah) raises the issue, I will be going prepared," the Chief Minister said in response to a question on cabinet expansion according to news agency PTI.
The comments came ahead of a meeting between Amit Shah and the Chief Ministers of Karnataka and Maharashtra over the border dispute relating to the two states. "Officially the meeting is regarding the border dispute, after that if he (Shah) raises the issue, I will be going prepared," the Chief Minister said in response to a question on cabinet expansion according to news agency PTI.
Bommai is under intense pressure for some time, over the expansion of his cabinet and the inclusion of new faces. The Chief Minister earlier indicated that the matter will be taken after the conclusion of assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.
Bommai is under intense pressure for some time, over the expansion of his cabinet and the inclusion of new faces. The Chief Minister earlier indicated that the matter will be taken after the conclusion of assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.
The government can add some new faces on the six vacant posts or some ministers can also be replaced with fresh ones. Some sources were indicating a complete overhaul like Gujarat before the elections, but Karnataka has already done that once when it replaced Chief Minister B.S Yediyuruappa with Basavaraj Bommai and elections are not very far now.
The government can add some new faces on the six vacant posts or some ministers can also be replaced with fresh ones. Some sources were indicating a complete overhaul like Gujarat before the elections, but Karnataka has already done that once when it replaced Chief Minister B.S Yediyuruappa with Basavaraj Bommai and elections are not very far now.
Currently, the Chief Minister is under additional pressure due to the border dispute with Maharashtra which is very sensitive and can turn violent.
Currently, the Chief Minister is under additional pressure due to the border dispute with Maharashtra which is very sensitive and can turn violent.
Read More: Maharashtra vs Karnataka: How the border row between 2 BJP-ruled states started?
Read More: Maharashtra vs Karnataka: How the border row between 2 BJP-ruled states started?
"Union Home Minister Amit Shah has convened a meeting of two chief ministers in Delhi to discuss the border dispute. We will clearly state our stand on the issue. Already, we have provided details to Amit Shah regarding State Reorganisation Act, pending cases in the Supreme Court and others," the Chief Minister said.
"Union Home Minister Amit Shah has convened a meeting of two chief ministers in Delhi to discuss the border dispute. We will clearly state our stand on the issue. Already, we have provided details to Amit Shah regarding State Reorganisation Act, pending cases in the Supreme Court and others," the Chief Minister said.
Both Karnataka and Maharashtra have also knocked on the door of the Supreme Court for the resolution of the dispute.
Both Karnataka and Maharashtra have also knocked on the door of the Supreme Court for the resolution of the dispute.
With inputs from PTI
With inputs from PTI