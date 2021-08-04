CM Basavaraj Bommai landed in Delhi on Monday to discuss Karnataka Cabinet expansion with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda
Bommai took oath as the 23rd chief minister of Karnataka on July 28, two days after the resignation of BS Yediyurappa
Karnataka Cabinet expansion will take place on Wednesday, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai adding that if clearance is received by the party's central leadership in the morning, the oath-taking ceremony will be held in the evening.
"Cabinet expansion will take place tomorrow. If I get the clearance from the Central party leadership tomorrow morning, the oath-taking ceremony will be held in the evening," said Bommai while speaking to reporters in Delhi.
After meeting JP Nadda on Monday, the Chief Minister said that he had a detailed discussion with the national president and also apprised him of the ground situation in the state.
This is his second visit to Delhi. On July 30, he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During his two-day visit to the national capital earlier, he also met several Union Ministers including Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh among others.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
