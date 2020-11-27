Karnataka Cabinet expansion will be done after 3-4 days, says CM Yediyurappa

Karnataka Cabinet expansion will be done after 3-4 days, says CM Yediyurappa1 min read . Updated: 27 Nov 2020, 01:47 PM IST
- While addressing a press meet, Yediyurappa said nothing has been decided on the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community's recommendation to the Centre to be included as a backward caste
While stating that he will visit Delhi, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday said the cabinet expansion will be done after three-four days.
While addressing a press conference, Yediyurappa said "nothing" has been decided on the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community's recommendation to the Centre to be included as a backward caste.
"We have not decided anything about Veerashaiva-Lingayat's proposal to the central government to add it into the central Other Backward Caste (OBC) list. Everything will be decided after I visit Delhi. As of now, we are discussing other important issues. I spoke to Amit shah in the morning and the cabinet expansion will be done soon in three-four days," Chief Minister said.
Earlier on November 19, the Chief Minister had met BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda in the national capital.
On November 12, a meeting of senior BJP MLAs was held at minister Ramesh Jarakiholi's residence amid speculations of Karnataka Cabinet reshuffle. More than a dozen aspirants are waiting to be included in seven vacant chairs.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.