Home >News >India >Karnataka Cabinet expansion will be done after 3-4 days, says CM Yediyurappa
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa with BJP President JP Nadda in New Delhi.

Karnataka Cabinet expansion will be done after 3-4 days, says CM Yediyurappa

1 min read . 01:47 PM IST ANI

  • While addressing a press meet, Yediyurappa said nothing has been decided on the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community's recommendation to the Centre to be included as a backward caste

While stating that he will visit Delhi, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday said the cabinet expansion will be done after three-four days.

While stating that he will visit Delhi, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday said the cabinet expansion will be done after three-four days.

While addressing a press conference, Yediyurappa said "nothing" has been decided on the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community's recommendation to the Centre to be included as a backward caste.

While addressing a press conference, Yediyurappa said "nothing" has been decided on the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community's recommendation to the Centre to be included as a backward caste.

"We have not decided anything about Veerashaiva-Lingayat's proposal to the central government to add it into the central Other Backward Caste (OBC) list. Everything will be decided after I visit Delhi. As of now, we are discussing other important issues. I spoke to Amit shah in the morning and the cabinet expansion will be done soon in three-four days," Chief Minister said.

Earlier on November 19, the Chief Minister had met BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda in the national capital.

On November 12, a meeting of senior BJP MLAs was held at minister Ramesh Jarakiholi's residence amid speculations of Karnataka Cabinet reshuffle. More than a dozen aspirants are waiting to be included in seven vacant chairs.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

