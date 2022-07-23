Karnataka cabinet gives nod to new employment policy, check details

Karnataka cabinet gives nod to new employment policy, check details2 min read . 08:46 AM IST
Karnataka cabinet has instructed industries to expand or setup new units in the state to increase the number of employment opportunities.
With an aim to increase the employment opportunities, the Karnataka government, in a cabinet meeting, on Friday approved the “Karnataka Employment Police 2022-25" and instructed the industries either to expand or setup new units in the state to provide more jobs.
The decision was taken by the cabinet chaired by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai who is focused at increasing employment opportunities in the state, as reported by news agency PTI.
After the meeting, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister JC Madhuswamy said that the policy will focus more on providing employment to the locals and the cabinet has issued specific guidelines on how various units should provide jobs and the industries have been categorized.
“Medium scale industries where the minimum employment is 20, we have ordered them to create seven more jobs. For this, the policy allows an additional investment of upto ₹10 crore to the industries classified as medium scale," Madhuswamy informed.
He said that if an industrial unit is planning on increasing its working capital by ₹50 crore, then it has been ordered to create at least 30-50 more employment opportunities. In addition to this, minimum 35 additional jobs will be created for increasing investment upto ₹300 crore, the minister added.
He further stated that the Karnataka government has also increased the minimum job generation requirement of industries and said that the super mega units which were earlier generating 750 jobs, will now increase it to 1,000.
“The ultra mega units will now have to increase the number the employment from 400 to 510. Similarly, the mega units need to rise it from 200 to 260 employees. The large scale industries will now be giving 60 jobs from 50 earlier and media scale industries 20 from 10-15 earlier," he informed.
He clarified that these classification have been made on the basis of investments and if the industries need additional investment, then they will have to provide more jobs as per the new employment policy.
Apart from employment opportunities, the Karnataka cabinet has also taken a decision for the welfare of schools students studying in government schools. It has approved an amount of ₹132 crore to provide a pair of black shoes and two sets of white socks to around 46.37 lakh such students.
