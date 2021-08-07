Karnataka Cabinet: Portfolios allocated. Know who gets what

Karnataka Cabinet: Portfolios allocated. Know who gets what2 min read . 04:02 PM IST
- Most ministers have retained the portfolios held in the previous government headed by BS Yediyurappa
Karnataka Cabinet portfolios: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday allocated portfolios to newly-inducted ministers, with most of them retaining the ministries they had in the previous government headed by BS Yediyurappa.
List of ministers and their portfolios
Basavaraj Bommai, CM - Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms, Finance, Intelligence, Cabinet Affairs, Bengaluru Development, and all unallocated portfolios.
Araga Jnanendra- Home Ministry
V Sunil Kumar- Energy, Kannada and Culture
B C Nagesh - Education Department
Govind Karjol- Water Resources
C C Patil- Public Works
B Sriramulu- Transport and ST welfare
Murugesh Nirani - Industries
K Sudhakar - Health, Medical Education Department
Shashikala Jolle - Muzrai, Wakf & Haj
Halappa Achar - Women & Child, Mines and Geology portfolio
K S Eshwarappa - Rural Development and Panchayat Raj
R Ashoka - Revenue
V Sommana - Housing
Umesh Katti- Forest, food and civil supplies
S Angara - Fisheries, ports and inland transport
J C Madhuswamy - Minor Irrigation, Law and Parliamentary Affairs
C N Ashwath Narayan - Higher Education, IT, BT, Science and Technology and Skill Development
Anand Singh - Environment, Ecology and Tourism
Kota Srinivas Poojari- Social Welfare and Backward Classes
Prabhu Chauhan- Animal Husbandry
Shivaram Hebbar- Labour
S T Somashekar- Cooperation
B C Patil- Agriculture
B A Basavaraj- Urban Development
K Gopalaiah- Excise
MTB Nagaraj- Municipal Administration and Small Scale Industries
Narayana Gowda- Sericulture, Youth Empowerment and Sports
Shankar Patil Munenakoppa-Handloom and Textiles
Munirathna- Horticulture and Planning departments
On Wednesday, Chief Minister Bommai inducted 29 Ministers, of these 23 were ministers in the previous government while six faces were new. Most ministers have retained the portfolios held in the previous government.
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike elections are round the corner and it was widely expected that Bengaluru Development would be allocated to a senior Minister from the city. However, the chief minister has retained it with himself, keeping in view the number of aspirants for the plum portfolio.
