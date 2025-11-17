Karnataka cabinet reshuffle? CM Siddaramaiah to meet Congress President Kharge amid rumours, says report

Amid discussions about a potential reshuffle in the Karnataka government, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is expected to meet Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in the city on Monday. According to PTI sources, Siddaramaiah is likely to visit Kharge at his residence in the evening.

While Congress leaders have described it as a courtesy meeting, sources suggest that Siddaramaiah may also bring up the topic of a cabinet expansion in the state.

‘Power-sharing’ agreement? Political circles within Karnataka, especially among the ruling Congress, have speculated for some time about a possible change in the chief ministership, pointing to a "power-sharing" agreement involving Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar, who serves as the state Congress president.

However, Shivakumar has denied any plans to resign from his post, asserting that he “remains a disciplined soldier of the party”. He had met with the Congress leadership on Sunday.

His remarks came amid speculation about a potential leadership change and Cabinet reshuffle in Karnataka, following Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's meeting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Saturday. Shivakumar stressed that the decision regarding the reshuffle rests entirely with Siddaramaiah and will be carried out after consultations with the party's high command.

Siddaramaiah is also scheduled to meet the Prime Minister during his visit to Delhi.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister is expected to raise the sugarcane farmers' issue as well as pending approvals for the Mahadayi and Mekedatu water projects, according to official sources.

On November 6, Siddaramaiah wrote to the PM requesting an appointment to discuss the sugarcane farmers’ issue, amid protests demanding a higher price of ₹3,500 per tonne for their produce.