Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai would be discussing cabinet reshuffle with top BJP leaders during his two-day visit to Delhi provided he gets an appointment with them, he said. The CM has already sought an appointment with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party national president J P Nadda.

"These issues can be discussed if the central leadership gives time. I cannot share immediately. I can share only after the meeting and before leaving (to Bengaluru)," he told reporters adding, "I will meet them if they confirm."

He further asserted that an issue like cabinet reshuffle will not be discussed in public.

Bommai is under pressure to expand or rejig his cabinet soon. However, as per sources, it will be done after the upcoming assembly elections in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Manipur. There are currently 30 ministers in the Karnataka Cabinet, including the chief minister, against the sanctioned strength of 34.

Citing Karnataka assembly polls in 2023, several legislators, including Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and M P Renukacharya, have openly said that if the cabinet exercise is delayed and carried out after the elections in the five states, it will be too late for new ministers to make any mark, even in their own constituencies.

Recently, some legislators have even been advocating Gujarat-like overhaul of the Karnataka Cabinet soon, to make way for new faces.

In September, the BJP completely overhauled the Gujarat's Council of Ministers by selecting new faces for the Bhupendra Patel government, with no minister from the previous Vijay Rupani-led ministry being inducted.

Bommai had repeatedly stated that he is waiting for the BJP leadership's consent on going ahead with the cabinet expansion exercise.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.