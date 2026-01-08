Karnataka Cabinet to challenge VB-G RAM G in court, announces minister Patil, says 'won't accept Act'

Karnataka Cabinet has decided to not accept the Viksit Bharat—Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act, 2025 and challenge it in court of law, Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil announced on Thursday, January 8. The cabinet also decided to go to the “people's court” against “repealing” of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

“It is unanimously decided not to accept the (VB-G RAM G) Act and to challenge the same in the court of law. The Act tramples upon the legitimate rights of Panchayats as vested by the constitution and is against the spirit of the 73rd and 74th amendments to the Constitution. The bottom-up planning approach, as per local requirements, has been compromised,” HK Patil said.

A cabinet note on the subject said the VB—G RAM G is in violation of right to work and livelihood of the citizens as enshrined under Article 21 of the Constitution of India.

Earlier in the day, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy came down heavily on the Central government over the “replacement” of MGNREGA with VB-G RAM G Act, saying it was done to ensure cheap labour os available to big corporates. He also said that MGNREGA ended migration and bonded labour in rural areas and empowered rural workers to demand work.

Terming the Act as “conspiracy of corporate companies”, Revanth Reddy said, “Today, labour is not available to big industrialists like Adani, Ambani. If MGNREGA is abolished in villages, the rural poor would again migrate to towns. When the poor come to towns again, Adani, Ambani will get labour. (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi is ji conspiring to end the rural employment guarantee scheme to make us slaves to companies like the British East India Company and to make us bonded labour.”

He also asked where is “Viksit Bharat” and alleged that the Central government was only creating an “India of crisis.” He said, “ou have brought this law to make poor bonded labourers and slaves.”

VB-G RAM G Bill, 2025 became an Act after President Droupadi Murmu signed it into a law.

BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal had then said that under the scheme, all workers are getting the opportunity for 125 days of employment instead of 100. “Secondly, the Livelihood Mission has been integrated into the scheme. This will create employment opportunities in many new areas,” he had said.

The VB-G RAM G scheme also provides flexibility during critical agricultural periods. “The third significant benefit is that the scheme has been suspended for 1 to 2 months because farmers have been unable to find labourers during the harvesting or sowing seasons. These three changes are very positive... This law is in the best interest of those who need employment,” Jaiswal added.

