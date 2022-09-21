Karnataka: CAG highlights corruption in implementation of Housing schemes

Karnataka: CAG highlights corruption in implementation of Housing schemes2 min read . 07:21 AM IST
- As per the CAG report, only 17% of the housing structures have been completed for the urban poor in Karnataka as of March 31, 2022
In the ongoing session of the Karnataka assembly, a comptroller and auditor general (CAG) report highlighted corruption in the implementation of the housing scheme in the state. As per the CAG report, only 17% of the housing structures have been completed for the urban poor in Karnataka as of March 31, 2022. The CAG report mentioned that the Housing Department has only completed 88,395 dwelling units (DUs), against the target of 5.17 lakh for the urban poor.
Further, the report pointed out that Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP) and Beneficiary Led Individual House Construction (BLC) projects were taken up for only 5,17,531 beneficiaries out of the 13,71,592 prospective beneficiaries (38%) identified through a demand survey as on March 2021.
It added that only 12% of original beneficiaries approved by the central sanctioning and monitoring committee (CSMC) were provided actual benefits under the housing for urban poor, while 88% were selected outside the approved criteria.
The addition of new beneficiaries was carried out without the approval of CSMC in violation of the PMAY (Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana) manual, the CAG said in its report.
Further, the report stated that out of the 10,188 recipients, 4,446 or 44% were not even part of the prospective beneficiary list, indicating the possibility of irregularities in the implementation of the Prime Minister's Awas Yojana.
As per the report, the Urban Local Bodies did not follow the procedures prescribed for conducting the survey for assessing the demand for housing. "The improper survey carried the risk of exclusion of eligible beneficiaries, as only 13.72 lakh prospective beneficiaries were identified homeless as against 20.35 lakh projected in Karnataka Affordable Housing Policy (KAHP)".
The CAG report also notes that the selection of beneficiaries bypassing the prescribed procedures resulted in the extension of scheme benefits to ineligible beneficiaries such as those with annual income of ₹3 lakh and those already having pucca houses.
Additionally, 41% of the houses constructed under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) were high-cost multi-story buildings having carpet areas of more than 30 square meter, underscoring the irregularities in the selection of beneficiaries, the report added.
The report comes as the state legislature discusses scandals that have allegedly taken place under the nose of chief minister Basavaraj Bommai-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state.
