Karnataka: CAG highlights corruption in implementation of Housing schemes

In the ongoing session of the Karnataka assembly, a comptroller and auditor general (CAG) report highlighted corruption in the implementation of the housing scheme in the state. As per the CAG report, only 17% of the housing structures have been completed for the urban poor in Karnataka as of March 31, 2022. The CAG report mentioned that the Housing Department has only completed 88,395 dwelling units (DUs), against the target of 5.17 lakh for the urban poor.

