He mentioned that he has ordered restrictions at the airport for people coming from countries, which are in contact with people from nations where the new Omicron variant has been detected. "The travellers will be let go only if they test negative for the Covid-19 or else they will be sent to the containment zone. Earlier, there was a system that the travellers were allowed to go after collecting samples and then they were quarantined after testing positive," Bommai said.