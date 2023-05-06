Karnataka cannot progress with 'ego and hatred' of BJP: Sonia Gandhi at election rally2 min read . Updated: 06 May 2023, 09:41 PM IST
Sonia Gandhi also mentioned the recent Bharat Jodo Yatra led by her son Rahul Gandhi and said that it was a campaign against hate
The political heat in the poll-bound Karnataka rose on Saturday as Congress leader Sonia Gandhi addressed her first public rally in the state. Sonia Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and said Karnataka and by extension, India cannot progress without getting rid of the ruling party's "loot, lies, ego and hatred".
