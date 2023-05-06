The political heat in the poll-bound Karnataka rose on Saturday as Congress leader Sonia Gandhi addressed her first public rally in the state. Sonia Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and said Karnataka and by extension, India cannot progress without getting rid of the ruling party's "loot, lies, ego and hatred".

“Without getting rid of the kind of atmosphere created by the loot, lies, arrogance, and hatred of the BJP government, neither Karnataka can progress nor the country can progress. These people give threats openly like if BJP loses elections then Karnataka will not get PM Modi's blessings. I want to tell them that Karnataka's people are not so cowardly & greedy but trust their hard work and stand on their ideals. According to them (BJP) people's future is dependent on the blessings of the government," Sonia Gandhi said.

Sonia Gandhi also mentioned the recent Bharat Jodo Yatra led by her son Rahul Gandhi and said that it was a campaign against hate. "Bharat Jodo Yatra was done against people who do only one work which is spreading hatred. Such people can never bring any development in Karnataka. BJP got perturbed by Bharat Jodo Yatra", Sonia Gandhi said.

"It is everyone's responsibility to strengthen our voice against this (BJP) government's ‘dark rule’," the former President of Congress added.

Congress President M Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi , and former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, who recently moved in to Congress from BJP were also present on the stage as Sonia Gandhi addressed the public.

The former Congress President Sonia Gandhi is not known for her speeches as the last speech she gave was in 2019 at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan. During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections also, she made very limited public appearances and addressed a rally in her parliamentary constituency Rae Bareli.

The election of Karnataka holds significance for Congress for several reasons among which the first is that it sets the ground for the upcoming Lok Sabha election in 2024. Apart from that, Chikmagalur in Karnataka was the place from where former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi made her political comeback in 1978.