“Without getting rid of the kind of atmosphere created by the loot, lies, arrogance, and hatred of the BJP government, neither Karnataka can progress nor the country can progress. These people give threats openly like if BJP loses elections then Karnataka will not get PM Modi's blessings. I want to tell them that Karnataka's people are not so cowardly & greedy but trust their hard work and stand on their ideals. According to them (BJP) people's future is dependent on the blessings of the government," Sonia Gandhi said.