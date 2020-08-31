BENGALURU : At least two of the proposed nine industrial clusters have been canned while interest for the others appears to be scarce, casting a cloud of uncertainty over the future of Karnataka government’s ambitious plan to attract investments and promote development through a cluster-driven model.

The proposed tiles and sports goods clusters in Hassan and Tumakuru districts respectively have been dropped from the "compete with China" scheme, according to at two senior government officials.

The remaining clusters include toys at Koppala, textiles in Ballari, mobile phone components and electronics in Chikkaballapura, LED lights in Chitradurga, solar panels in Kalaburagi and agriculture implements in Bidar, among others.

Though officials said that these projects are in various stages of "progress", the state has had little success on this front. The announcement of these schemes happened with much fanfare, but the government barely followed up on the subsequent development.

Getting an anchor investors is key and the most difficult part, officials said.

The 400-acre toys park in Koppala district in northern Karnataka will see an operational roll-out from its anchor investor Aeques in 2021 while the government is yet to decide on incentives, subsidies and special package for the ESDM (electronics system design and manufacturing) across four districts.

Government officials said that it is too early to review the cluster-driven model and give a range of around five years to see any results.

"We should be realistic enough to understand that not every cluster may succeed and some of them will fall by the wayside because there isn't enough traction in the market," Gaurav Gupta, principal secretary for the Commerce and Industries department of Karnataka said.

The Karnataka government replicated the cluster-driven model from China and is using as part of its ‘Compete with China’ programme that has assumed renewed significance post the outbreak of the covid-19 pandemic.

Though Karnataka remains one of the more industrious states in the country, its reputation of snarling delays in land acquisition and securing clearances have led to its losing out on big ticket projects in the past.

Between 2013 and 2019, Karnataka lost out on converting investments to the tune of ₹40,000 crore that had the potential to create 80,000 jobs due to delays in land allotment under just one section (109) of the Karnataka Land Reforms Act, data shows.

The pandemic has stymied investments into the country and the centre as well as state governments have amended industrial, labour and land laws to attract corporations.

Karnataka has followed suit to roll out the red carpet for investors to set up shop in the state.

The state is heavily dependent on private investors to rescue Karnataka's fledgling finances that was exacerbated by the lockdown in the calamity-prone state.

Though private investments appear to be the only source of fresh funds in the state, delays have led to decline in interest. Of the lakhs of crores of investments the state claims to have attracted at subsequent Global Investor's Meets, it has been able to convert very few largely due to delays in clearances, officials and representatives of industry bodies say.

The rigidity of policies is another challenges in cluster formation," C.R.Janardhana, the president of the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FKCCI) said.

Software exporter Infosys had pulled out of the information technology park being developed near Devanahalli citing lack of basic infrastructure in 2014 that became a major embarrassment for the government.

Karnataka has gained one of the highest share in foreign direct investments (FDI) but has also lost opportunities to convert them for a variety of reasons.

The cluster-driven approach was also intended to spread the investments across the state to bring down regional imbalance by creating new jobs and opportunities in some of the most backward regions in Karnataka and the country.

Karnataka depends heavily on Bengaluru and its investments into the city reflect the same.

Lack of connectivity, infrastructure and ecosystem in other districts has kept investor interests in the vicintiy of Bengaluru.

