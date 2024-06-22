Case against Prajwal Revanna’s brother Suraj over same-sex assault: ‘Forcefully kissed, and bit…’

Janata Dal (Secular) MLC Suraj Revanna, who is the brother of sexual-abuse accused Prajwal Revanna, reached Hassan Police Station on Saturday evening after a party worker alleged Suraj Revanna of same-sex harassment. A case was filed against the JD(S) MLC for sexually harrasing a man at his farmhouse.

Suraj Revanna is the son of Holenarasipura MLA H D Revanna and the elder brother of former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna who is in police custody for allegedly sexually assaulting several women.

According to an India Today report, a case was filed against Suraj Revanna in at Holenarasipura police station in Hassan district. In the FIR it was mentioned that Suraj Revanna sexually assaulted the complainant at the former's farmhouse on June 16.

The man in his FIR mentioned that Suraj Revanna had invited him to his farmhouse and he forcefully kissed him and bit his lips and cheeks. According to the India Today report, the complainant also alleged that Suraj Revanna further threatened to kill him if he didn't cooperate.

JD(S) MLC and son of HD Revanna, Suraj Revanna reaches Hassan Police Station after an allegation of same-sex harassment against him by a party worker.

This is the third sexual abuse case that has plagued the kin of former Prime Minister of India HD Deve Gowda. Allegation of sexual abuse emerged against Prajwal Revanna, grandson of Deve Gowda, during the Lok Sabha Elections. This was followed by sexual harassment allegations against Revanna's father HD Revanna.

Months later a JD(S) worker has now alleged that HD Revanna's other son Suraj Revanna, an MLC, had committed same-sex harassment against him.

Earlier in the day, JD(S) worker and his kin were booked for allegedly trying to extort money from party MLC Suraj Revanna by threatening to lodge a false case of sexual assault against him.

Suraj Revanna's close aide Shivakumar filed a complaint on Friday, resulting in an FIR against Chethan K S and his brother-in-law. In turn, Chethan lodged a police complaint accusing Suraj Revanna of sexual assault.

According to Shivakumar's complaint, Chethan befriended him and joined the 'Suraj Revanna Brigade'. Recently, Chethan allegedly demanded money for family expenses, threatening to accuse Suraj Revanna of assault when denied. Shivakumar stated the demand started at ₹5 crore, later lowered to ₹2 crore. The allegations have sparked a legal confrontation between the parties involved.

Based on the complaint, police have registered a case under IPC sections 384 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (involvement of others in the conspiracy) against Chethan and his brother-in-law.