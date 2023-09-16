Hindu activist Chaitra Kundapura collapsed during interrogation in Karnataka BJP ticket scam case, taken to Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru. Condition stable.

Hindu activist Chaitra Kundapura, arrested in the Karnataka cash in exchange for Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket scam case, reportedly collapsed during the interrogation, following which she was taken Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru.

According to a Hindustan Times report, Kundapura collapsed during interrogation at the City Crime Branch (CCB) office in Bengaluru on Friday. The report, citing people familiar with the matter, stated that Kundapura collapsed during probe following which froth allegedly oozed out of her mouth.

The HT report quoted Dr Asima Banu, Nodal Officer, Victoria Hospital, saying that Kundapura's condition is stable, adding that she arrived at the hospital in a semi-conscious state. "She is stable. Everything is normal. We are conducting all the tests. She was admitted with a suspicion of fits, but that is not the case," Dr Banu said.

What is the Karnataka cash for BJP ticket case? Hindu activist Chaitra Kundapura, along with the other suspects, had taken around ₹5 crore from BJP ticket aspirant Govinda Babu Poojary, a native of Byndoor, who runs hospitality and catering businesses in Bengaluru.

Chaitra Kundapura, who claimed to have close contacts with RSS and BJP leadership, promised to get a ticket for Poojary to contest from Byndoor in the 2023 Karnataka assembly elections.

Kundapura took Poojary to different persons and the huge sum was paid in three stages.

Poojary, filed a complaint at the Bandepalya police station in Bengaluru on 8 September stating that he was introduced to the prime accused Kundapura by a Sangh volunteer Prasad of Byndoor.

Chaitra Kundapura is a popular face among Hindutva activists and several FIRs have been registered against her at different places for inflammatory speeches.

The complainant also alleged that Chaitra Kundapura and other accused had threatened to eliminate him and demanded that the police take strict action against the accused.

Karnataka Police action on Chaitra Kundapura The central crime branch (CCB) from Bengaluru arrested Hindutva activist Chaitra Kundapura and six others on the charge of cheating a businessman of crores of rupees after promising a BJP ticket for him from Byndoor assembly constituency in Udupi district.

The CCB team took the activist and six other suspects into custody from near the Sri Krishna Mutt in Udupi on Tuesday night.

Karnataka Police said the accused will be taken to Bengaluru and produced before the court. They have been charged with criminal breach of trust, intimidation, cheating and impersonation.

The truth behind the MLA ticket cheating case involving Hindutva activist Chaitra Kundapura should be unravelled through a comprehensive investigation, former BJP national general secretary C T Ravi said on Saturday.

(With agency inputs)

