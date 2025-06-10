Karnataka Caste Census: Congress to re-enumerate data within 60-80 days after groups raise concerns

The Congress's top brass decided in a meeting on Tuesday that it will re-enumerate the caste data in Karnataka to address the concerns of some communities.

The caste census was a key issue at the important meeting amid complaints by some communities that they had been left out of the caste survey, which was conducted 10 years ago.

AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal revealed the details of the meeting in a press briefing on Tuesday, saying that the caste census was discussed.

“The caste census was discussed. The Congress party is thinking that whatever the Karnataka government has done in the caste census should be agreed to in principle. But there are some apprehensions from some sections and communities about the counting of the caste,” he said.

Top leaders attended the key meeting, including Congress President Mallikarjuna Kharge, senior leader Rahul Gandhi, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

Briefing the media, Venugopal said that the Congress will do a re-enumeration process regarding the caste census in Karnataka.

“The Congress party has suggested to the chief minister to do a re-enumeration process within a stipulated time, say 60-80 days. This is what we decided about the caste census in the meeting.”

RCB Stampede discussed at Congress meeting The meeting of the Congress Party also saw its leaders discussing the recent stampede in Bengaluru that killed 11 people.

The stampede, which injured dozens others, happened on June 4 during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL victory celebrations outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Speaking about the incident, Venugopal said that CM Siddaramaiah and the KPCC briefed the top brass about the incident.

“Certainly, we are very much concerned about every human life. An unfortunate incident has happened. The government of Karnataka has already ordered a judicial inquiry to find out what exactly happened,” he said.

The Congress has a “clear view that there should be a clear-cut pro-people attitude on this issue”, Venugopal said even as the party distanced itself from delving into the specifics of the case, which is undergoing a judicial probe.

Siddaramaiah has also distanced himself from the case, saying he was not involved in organising the event and was informed late about the accident.

The Congress' meeting also addressed the issue of “inadequate” central plan allocation to Karnataka.

“They (Centre) are completely neglecting the state of Karnataka on planned allocation. The central plan allocation to Karnataka is totally unacceptable. They are marginalising Karnataka into a corner. The Modi government is doing this type of injustice to Karnataka, which is not at all acceptable,” Venugopal said.