The Karnataka government on Wednesday announced postponing the Common Entrance Test - 2021. Amid the rising Covid cases and postponement of the 2nd PUC annual examinations, Common Entrance Test (CET) 2021 scheduled for July 7 and 8, has been postponed to August 28 and 29, said Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister, and Minister of Higher Education.

The exam will now take place from August 28 to 30, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) said in a statement.

The CET-2021 was scheduled to be held on July 7 and 8 and the Kannada Language Test on July 9, which has been postponed now. Now, CET-2021 will be conducted on August 28 and 29 and Kannada Language Test on August 30. Further applications will be invited through online, the statement said.

For latest updates, candidates must remain in touch with the KEA Website - http://kea.kar.nic.in.

Here is the revised schedule for CET-2021:

View Full Image Revised schedule

Karnataka has continued to show an increasing trend in daily new coronavirus cases. The state's Covid tally on Tuesday crossed the 20 lakh mark since the outbreak of the pandemic with 39,510 new infections, while 480 more deaths took the toll to 19,852, the health department said.Bengaluru Urban district reported 15,879 infections and 259 fatalities on Tuesday, which is highest in the state.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.