In view of evolving situation of coronavirus in the state, Karnataka government has issued revised guidelines for home isolation of Covid-19 cases. According to the guidelines, only those who are asymptomatic or mild symptomatic shall be allowed to be in home care. However, elderly patients aged more than 60 years and those with co-morbid conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, chronic lung, liver, kidney disease etc shall be allowed home isolation only after proper clinical evaluation, the latest guidelines stated.

Here are the new guidelines for home isolation of Covid-19 positive patients in Karnataka:

1) COVID-19 patients under home isolation will stand discharged after 10 days of symptom onset or date of sampling, and no fever for three days.

2) Thereafter, the patient shall be advised to isolate at home and self-monitor their health for further 7 days.

3) There is no need for testing after the isolation period is over.

4) Health team from district health authority shall visit the house and assess the suitability of house for home isolation and also do medical triage of the person.

5) Dedicated tele-monitoring link shall be established for daily follow-up of the person during the entire period of home isolation.

6) Such cases should have the requisite facility at their residence for self-isolation and for quarantining the family contacts.

7)A caregiver should be available to provide care on a 24 X 7 basis.

8) A regular communication link between the caregiver and hospital is a pre-requisite for the entire duration of home isolation.

9) Home isolation shall not be applicable for pregnant women 2 weeks before the expected date of delivery (EDD).

10) It shall be allowed for lactating mothers after clinical evaluation by a medical officer or family doctor.

Karnataka has reported over 1. 78 lakh Covid-19 cases so far and over 3000 fatalities.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via