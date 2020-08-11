In view of evolving situation of coronavirus in the state, Karnataka government has issued revised guidelines for home isolation of Covid-19 cases. According to the guidelines, only those who are asymptomatic or mild symptomatic shall be allowed to be in home care. However, elderly patients aged more than 60 years and those with co-morbid conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, chronic lung, liver, kidney disease etc shall be allowed home isolation only after proper clinical evaluation, the latest guidelines stated.