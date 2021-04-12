OPEN APP
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa today said the state government could impose lockdown if the need arises. Karnataka is among 10 states that have shown a steep rise in the daily coronavirus cases , according to the Union Health Ministry.

"People need to respond for their own good. If they don't heed then we may have to take stringent measures. If required and if necessity arises, we will impose lockdown," Yediyurappa said, news agency PTI reported.

Reacting to queries on the growing coronavirus cases in the state, which saw the numbers breaching 10,000 on Sunday, he said the Prime Minister had also spoken to him about the measures taken by his government.

"(I told him) we have imposed night curfew in the districts where the coronavirus cases are rising," Yediyurappa said.

Bengaluru and six other cities in Karnataka have imposed a night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am. The curfew will be in place till 20 April in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Tumakuru and Udupi-Manipal.

Karnataka reported 10,250 new COVID-19 cases and 40 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 10,65,290, the state health department informed on Sunday.

There are now 69,225 active cases in that state. So far, 9,83,157 recovers and 12,889 deaths have been reported in the state.

Of the total new cases, over half of the new cases (7,584) were reported from capital Bengaluru.

India is currently witnessing the second wave of the coronavirus. In the highest single-day spike, nearly1.7 lakh new Covid-19 cases were reported today, according to Union Health Ministry. This is the sixth consecutive day when more than one lakh cases have been reported in the country.


