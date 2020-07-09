Subscribe
Home >News >India >Karnataka: Chinnaswamy Stadium to be turned into COVID-19 care centre
COVID care centre in Mumbai, India (Photo: ANI)

Karnataka: Chinnaswamy Stadium to be turned into COVID-19 care centre

1 min read . 03:21 PM IST ANI

After the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre, M Chinnaswamy cricket stadium to be converted into COVID-19 care centre to tackle rising number of COVID-19 cases

BENGALURU : The M Chinnaswamy cricket stadium and the Bengaluru Palace in Karnataka will be converted into a COVID-19 care centre, informed the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Thursday.

The Bangalore International Exhibition Centre was also recently converted into a COVID-19 care facility by the state government amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

R Ashoka, the state's COVID management in charge said, "People of Bangalore need not panic. All necessary equipment and preparation are being arranged by the state. We have over 600 ambulances ready to take care of COVID patients."

As per the data from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Karnataka now has a total of 28,877 COVID-19 cases, including 16,531 active cases and 11,876 recoveries.

470 people have died of the infectious virus in the state so far.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

