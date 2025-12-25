Karnataka Chitradurga Bus Accident—Driver shares horrifying ordeal, says ‘it was overspeeding I know only…’

Rafiq, the bus driver involved in Karnataka’s Chitradurga accident on Thursday that claimed at least 10 lives, shared his horrifying ordeal. He reportedly said he attempted to control the bus when he saw the vehicle coming from the opposite direction but failed to do so. He added that the other vehicle was overspeeding, while he was driving at a speed of 60–70 km/h, according to NDTV.

The fatalities include four passengers of the bus and the driver of the truck. East Zone Inspector General of Police Ravikanthe Gowda informed that the tragedy took place after the container truck jumped a road divider and rammed into the oncoming bus, reported PTI. The accident reportedly occurred at 2 am.

Karnataka Chitradurga Bus Accident: What did the driver say? "It was overspeeding. I was maintaining the speed of 60-70 (km/hr) at that time. I saw the vehicle coming from the front. I know only the vehicle (truck) hitting the bus," NDTV quoted Rafiq as saying.

He added, "I tried to control the bus on seeing the vehicle approaching from the opposite direction. My bus even touched the other vehicle, which was moving next to us; I don't know what vehicle it was. But couldn't (control).”

He has no memory of what happened afterward or how he was rescued. Rafiq said he attempted to steer his vehicle away when he noticed the speeding truck, but was unable to do so, the report noted.

The bus, carrying 32 people including 30 passengers, was traveling from Bengaluru to Gokarna. Following the collision, the vehicle caught fire, and most of the victims were burned alive inside the bus at Golarthi in Hiriyur Taluk, Gowda said. He mentioned that the bus driver and cleaner managed to escape, while the truck driver was among those who died.

A survivor of the bus accident near the area said that flames surrounded the vehicle and the doors could not be opened after it caught fire following the collision. "We broke the glass and tried to escape. People were screaming at that time. Some tried to save others, but the fire was spreading rapidly, making rescue difficult," Aditya, another survivor told PTI.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed their condolences over the loss of lives and announced ex-gratia compensation for the families of the deceased.