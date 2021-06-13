Karnataka CID busts 290 cr scam with links to Chinese 'hawala' operators

The accused persons, after accepting the investments, neither gave the agreed interest nor the principal amount and cheated customers. A case was registered under the Information Technology Act and 420 IPC (Cheating), the CCD said and added that the investigating team were successful in arresting nine men. During investigation, it was found that Anas Ahmed, a Kerala based businessman, is the main person involved. "We have also identified that he has very proximate connections with the Chinese hawala operators, which has come to light during the course of the investigation. He had opened shell companies in the name of Bull Finch Technologies, H & S ventures and Clifford ventures to route the fraud money. Anas Ahamed is married to Chinese national and incidentally he did his studies in China," police said in the release. Online applications hosted by him were later camouflaged and converted into different apps including Power Bank application, seeking investment from the public and promising good returns, the CCD said.