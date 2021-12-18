Prohibitory orders were issued in Karnataka's Belagavi and taluk on Saturday after two untoward incidents of vandalisation of freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna's statue and hurling stones at government vehicles.

The miscreants smashed around 26 vehicles of the Karnataka government and police at Belagavi.

As per the Police Commissioner's office, the prohibitory order has been imposed under Section 144 CrPC from 8 am on 18 December to 6 pm on 19 December, for Belagavi police commissionerate area, which comprises Belagavi taluk.

Around 27 people had been arrested for attacking the Sangolli Rayanna statue, informed the police.

"27 arrested in 3 police station limits in Belagavi for attacking the Sangolli Rayanna statue," said K Tyagarajan, commissioner of police, Belagavi.

Tension erupted in Belagavi after a purported video that showed some people pouring black ink on the face of the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Sankey Tank Road in Bengaluru went viral on social media.

Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) followers gathered in Belagavi and protested against the Karnataka government at Dharmaveer Sambhaji Maharaj Chowk.

'Responsible people shouldn't provoke anybody'

Condemning the incidents as "unruly", Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said he has directed the Home Minister to take strict action against those trying to disturb peace and order following which some arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

Speaking to reporters in Hubballi, the CM said, "Incidents like stone pelting, causing damage to public property and government vehicles is illegal, so police have been directed to take long term measures, so that such incidents don't recur."

“Responsible people shouldn't provoke anybody. Shivaji Maharaj, Sangolli Rayanna and Rani Chennamma united the country. If we start fighting in their name, it'll be an injustice to the fight by them," the Karnataka CM said.

Noting that the attitude of defacing or desecrating statues of national heroes and patriotic leaders was not right, CM Bommai said such leaders belong to every community and need to be respected. Responding to a question, he said, "several other factors including the timing of the incident when the legislature session is on, will all be part of the investigation."

President of Sangolli Rayanna Sene Shivaraj Holimath has complained to the Tilakwadi police that the Sangolli Rayanna statue that was not yet installed, kept in front of his house at Angol in south Belagavi was damaged. He has alleged that some unknown people caused damage to the statue on Friday night and sped when he raised an alarm.

As per the police, the statue has been shifted to Tilakwadi police station and a police force has been deployed in the area. Earlier in an incident in North Belagavi, a crowd gathered near Sambhaji Circle around midnight and started shouting slogans and began pelting government and police vehicles with stones.

They reportedly resorted to violence after news broke about alleged desecration of Shivaji Maharaj's statue in Bengaluru. Police intervened and brought the situation under control, official sources said.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said police have been directed to take merciless action against those involved in such act, and an FIR has been registered in connection with the incidents and some arrests have been made. "Police have been asked to see to it that such incidents don't repeat.

Both Marathi and Kannada speaking people are living peacefully in Belagavi, but some miscreants are trying to disturb and vitiate the atmosphere," he said, while urging that no one should use stalwarts like Sangolli Rayaanna or Shivaji Maharaj for petty politics in the name of any community or language.

Former Chief Ministers BS Yediyurappa, Siddaramaiah, HD Kumaraswamy, also state Congress chief DK Shivakumar among others have condemned the incidents and have asked the government and police to take strict action against the miscreants. Most of them have appealed to people to maintain peace.

With agency inputs

