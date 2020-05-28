Karnataka clarifies, says it has appealed for reduction of flights, not a ban

New Delhi: While refuting the media reports that it has called for travel ban, Karnataka government clarified on Thursday that it has only has requested Civil Aviation Ministry to reduce the number of flights, emanating from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan to Karnataka.

The state's request over these states with high prevalence of Covid-19 cases comes at a time when it is battling with lot of cases owing to inter-state movement.

In a clarification issued, state minister for law J.C. Madhuswamy said that the state has never sought for a ban on flights from these five states and that it only wanted Aviation Ministry to take steps to lessen the air traffic to the state.

The state's appeal comes "with the sacred intention that there may not be many quarantine facilities, if there is huge turnout at a short span of time", Madhuswamy said. Meanwhile on Thursday evening, six passengers who were on IndiGo's Bengaluru-Coimbatore flight on Wednesday had tested positive for Covid-19.

Earlier during the day, the airline said in another statement, "An asymptomatic passenger who travelled on IndiGo on 6E 7214 from Bangalore to Madurai on May 27, 2020 was discovered to be COVID-19 positive during the mandatory testing at the quarantine facility in Madurai on 27th May."

The passenger had observed all precautionary measures, including wearing face mask, face shield and gloves, like other passengers on the aircraft, IndiGo added.

Madhuswamy also said that restrictions have also been imposed for people coming by road from states of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat to "ensure adequate quarantine facilities".

As many as 115 new coronavirus cases were reported in Karnataka on Thursday taking the infection count to 2,533, Karnataka Minister S Suresh said.

The total coronavirus cases include 834 discharges, 1,650 active cases, 47 deaths so far due to the disease and two deaths due non-COVID causes, Suresh Kumar, who is minister for primary and secondary education, said during the daily COVID-19 briefing.

According to him, 29 cases were reported in Udupi on Thursday, followed by 24 in Dakshina Kannada district, 13 in Hassan, 12 in Bidar, nine in Bengaluru Urban, seven in Yadagiri, six in Chitradurga, five in Kalaburagi, four in Haveri, three in Chikkamagaluru, two in Vijayapura and one in Raichur.

The minister said among the new cases, 95 are inter-state passengers and two international passengers.

According to the health department, 84 infected people have returned from Maharashtra and eight from Tamil Nadu.

