Separately, the Karnataka government also approved the Karnataka Water Policy with a focus on conservation and regulating water usage. "It will deal with water usage, storage, and supply. It has been estimated that a person may require 1,608 cubic metres of water a year, and policy deals with planning it. Also, the policy gives details about how to bring down usage for irrigation among other things, including providing drinking water," he said. The Cabinet further directed to look at the possibility of diverting, storing, and usage of flood water during the crisis, he said. Under the policy, an inter-departmental State Water Resources Authority is constituted to ensure the implementation of various strategies for the judicious use of water.