Karnataka clocks 2,460 crore revenue from liquor sales in June

However, the centre allowed liquor sales outside containment zones on 4 May and this brought in much needed revenues. Subsequently, the Karnataka government permitted even restaurants, bars and even microbreweries to sell its existing stock even though in-house service is still restricted. Karnataka, one of the highest liquor consuming states, has set a fiscal target of ₹22,700 crore for 2020-21. The fund crunch had forced the state to hike duty on liquor by 17-25%, that is expected to shore in at least an additional ₹2000 crore. Another senior official of the excise department said that the momentum of high sales will slow down and current trends do not indicate if it can achieve its fiscal targets, let alone exceed it.