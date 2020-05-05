Home > News > India > Karnataka clocks 197 crore from liquor sales on Tuesday
People stand in a queue as they buy liquor at Cox town, in Bengaluru (ANI)
Karnataka clocks 197 crore from liquor sales on Tuesday

1 min read . Updated: 05 May 2020, 08:53 PM IST Sharan Poovanna

Bengaluru: Karnataka clocked 197 crore from liquor sales on Tuesday, the state excise department said.

The high sales numbers comes a day after liquor sales was permitted in the state to shore up revenues and help the battle against covid-19 and prolonged economic uncertainty.

Over 36 lakh litres of Indian Made Liquor (IML) worth 182 crore and over 7 lakh litres of beer valued at 15 crore was sold on Tuesday, the excise department confirmed.

Officials said that some of this amount may have spilled over from Monday's account. In the two days since restrictions were eased in the state, Karnataka has cumulatively made 242 crores.

Long queues were seen in many parts of Bengaluru and other parts of the state where a total of 4,200 stores have been permitted to sell liquor in the state.

Though excise is a state subject,the centre had prohibited liquor sales under the disaster management act. Only essential services were allowed to function during the lockdown period that forced the closure of liquor sales that is one of the biggest sources of revenues. The Delhi government has imposed a 70% tax or 'special corona fee' on liquor to raise revenues. Several stores in Delhi were forced shut by the police after crowds began to turn unruly and refused to maintain social distancing.

Liquor sales brought in 21,450 crore in the previous financial year (till 24 March) as against a fiscal target of 20,950 crores. This year, the department lost out on an entire month (April) in which there is normally higher sales of beer. Karnataka has set a target of 22,700 crore.

