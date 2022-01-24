Karnataka CM appoints ministers in-charge of districts, keeps Bengaluru for self

Interestingly, B Sriramulu who represents Molakalmooru Assembly segment in Chitradurga has got his home district of Ballari; while C N Ashwath Narayana continues as Ramanagra district in-charge, where he seems to be in a turf war with Congress' "D K brothers" (KPCC chief D K Shivakumar and Bangalore Rural MP D K Suresh), Ministers and districts allocated to them are- Govind Karjol (Belagavi), K S Eshwarappa (Chikkamagaluru), V Somanna (Chamarajnagara), Umesh Katti (Vijayapura), S Angara (Udupi), Araga Jnanendra (Tumakuru), C C Patil (Bagalkote), Anand Singh (Koppal), Kota Shrinivas Poojari (Uttara Kannada), Prabhu Chauhan (Yadgir), Murugesh Nirani (Kalaburagi).