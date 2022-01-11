BENGALURU : On Tuesday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai , held a virtual meeting to take stock of the Covid-19 situation in the state.

The chief minister had tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Monday and has isolated himself.

The CM asked the DCs of respective districts to take a call on closing schools based on the number of cases, the chief minister's office informed.

Karnataka on Tuesday for the first time in this resurgence crossed a positivity rate of 10%, when the state logged 14,473 new Covid infections in the past twenty four hours.

The total number of active cases in the state is 73,260.

The chief minister on Monday had ruled out the possibility of easing out restrictions citing the spike in cases. He also stressed on the need to increase restrictions and take precautions.

