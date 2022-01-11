Karnataka CM asks DCs to decide on school closure in Covid review meeting. Read here1 min read . 06:59 PM IST
- Basavaraj Bommai had tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
BENGALURU : On Tuesday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, held a virtual meeting to take stock of the Covid-19 situation in the state.
BENGALURU : On Tuesday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, held a virtual meeting to take stock of the Covid-19 situation in the state.
The chief minister had tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Monday and has isolated himself.
The chief minister had tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Monday and has isolated himself.
The CM asked the DCs of respective districts to take a call on closing schools based on the number of cases, the chief minister's office informed.
The CM asked the DCs of respective districts to take a call on closing schools based on the number of cases, the chief minister's office informed.
Karnataka on Tuesday for the first time in this resurgence crossed a positivity rate of 10%, when the state logged 14,473 new Covid infections in the past twenty four hours.
Karnataka on Tuesday for the first time in this resurgence crossed a positivity rate of 10%, when the state logged 14,473 new Covid infections in the past twenty four hours.
The total number of active cases in the state is 73,260.
The total number of active cases in the state is 73,260.
The chief minister on Monday had ruled out the possibility of easing out restrictions citing the spike in cases. He also stressed on the need to increase restrictions and take precautions.
The chief minister on Monday had ruled out the possibility of easing out restrictions citing the spike in cases. He also stressed on the need to increase restrictions and take precautions.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!