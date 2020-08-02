The 77-year-old confirmed the news in a tweet.

'I have tested positive for coronavirus. Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self quarantine,' is what he wrote in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, union home minister Amit Shah had tested positive for the virus and got himself admitted to an hospital.

This is what Amit shah had written in his tweet confirming the news, ‘After experiencing symptoms of coronavirus I got myself tested and the report has come back positive. My health is fine, but on the advice of the doctors I am getting myself admitted into a hospital. I request everyone who has come in contact with me over the last few days please isolate and get yourselves tested’

Following Amit Shah testing positive, union minister Babul Supriyo decided to go into home isolation as he had met him on Friday.

'I had met Honble HM Shri @AmitShah ji day before in the evening. I am advised by Doctors to confine myself, away from my family members, for the next few days with a test to be done soon. Shall abide with all precautionary measures as per Rules and Protocol,' he tweeted.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via