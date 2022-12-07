Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai announces direct recruitment of sportspersons in govt jobs2 min read . Updated: 07 Dec 2022, 08:02 AM IST
- Winners in Asian Games and Commonwealth Games and degree holders will be given Group-B jobs, Karnataka CM said
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has ordered the direct recruitment of sportspersons for government jobs. CM Bommai said that the recruitment will be done through the selection committee headed by the Additional Chief Secretary of the Department of Sports. The CM said that Karnataka will offer Group-A jobs to the winners in the Olympics and Paralympics who are degree holders.