Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai today said that the state administration is trying to create a peaceful atmosphere so that justice can be delivered in the ongoing 'hijab' row in Karnataka

“I appeal to outsiders to not disturb peace and tranquility in school campuses and in the State," the chief minister said as quoted by news agency ANI.

A three-day holiday from February 9 has been declared in all the universities under the Department of Higher Education and colleges under the department of Collegiate and Technical Education (DCTE).

Meanwhile, Karnataka High Court's single bench of Justice Krishna Dixit referred petitions challenging the ban on hijab in colleges to a larger bench on Wednesday.

The Court also said that a plea relating to seeking interim relief will also be considered by a larger bench.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Karnataka High Court appealed student community and the public at large to maintain peace and tranquillity while hearing various pleas challenging a ban on hijab in the state.

The HC's appeal came after the Advocate General apprised the court that there are some parallel agitations.Advocate General urged the High Court to issue an interim order that there should be no public protests or demonstrations.

The Hijab protests in the state began in January this year when some students at the Government Girls PU college in Udupi district in Karnataka alleged that they had been barred from attending classes. During the protests, some students claimed they were denied entry into the college for wearing hijab.

On Monday, students of different colleges arrived that Shanteshwar Education Trust in Vijayapura wearing saffron stoles amid the Hijab row in Karnataka.

The pre-University education board had released a circular stating that the students can only wear the uniform approved by the school administration and no other religious practices will be allowed in colleges.

Following these protests, a three-day holiday from February 9 to 11 has been declared in all the universities under the Department of Higher Education and colleges under the department of Collegiate and Technical Education (DCTE). (

