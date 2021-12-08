Karnataka is likely to issue new Covid-19 guidelines because of cases appearing in clusters and Omicron variant. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has given a hint regarding the new Covid guidelines and they might come into effect this month or in January. Karnataka was the state in the country to report Omicron cases.

In a public statement, the Karnataka chief minister said that "Today I will collect details pertaining to COVID-19 in November from our officials, which would be presented before the cabinet tomorrow. Whatever is happening regarding the Omicron variant and the developments taking place in COVID-19 clusters will be placed before the cabinet and accordingly, a decision will be taken on issuing a fresh set of guidelines".

The CM also said that the fresh Covid guidelines, if come into effect, will be for the entire state, not for 'selected' districts.

"Controlling COVID cases in December and January and the need for fresh guidelines will be discussed elaborately in the cabinet meeting," Bommai said today.

Yesterday, Karnataka reported 299 new cases of coronavirus and six deaths. The state's Covid-19 caseload has climbed to 29,98,699 and the toll to 38,243. Bengaluru Urban has continued to head the list of cases (215), as the city saw 97 discharges and three deaths. The total number of active cases in the state is now 7,100.

This week, in Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru District 101 students tested positive for Covid-19, including 90 students and 11 staff. Before that, 29 students were found Covid positive at a private nursing school in Karnataka's Shivamogga.

In early December, CM Bommai had said that places with 3 or more cases of COVID-19 will be declared as a 'cluster'. Meanwhile, the chief minister urged parents not to panic though cases were emerging in the schools and hostels. Children have to be cautious and the schools and colleges have to strictly abide by the Covid-19 norms, he said. The CM appealed to parents and teachers to take a double dose of the Covid-19 vaccine if they had not done it yet.

