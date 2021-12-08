Karnataka: CM Bommai hints at new Covid guidelines amid cluster outbreaks

In early December, CM Bommai had said that places with 3 or more cases of COVID-19 will be declared as a 'cluster'. Meanwhile, the chief minister urged parents not to panic though cases were emerging in the schools and hostels. Children have to be cautious and the schools and colleges have to strictly abide by the Covid-19 norms, he said. The CM appealed to parents and teachers to take a double dose of the Covid-19 vaccine if they had not done it yet.