Karnataka CM plans 4 new satellite towns around Bengaluru; All you need to know

The report said that rural towns--Devanahalli, Nelamangala, Doddaballapur, and one other town will be developed as satellite towns. Devanahalli is located 40 kilometres to the northeast of the city. It is the site of Kempegowda International Airport. Nelamangala town is near the junction point of the National Highways 75 and 4 in Bengaluru Rural. Doddaballapura is an industrial city having several MNCs. Details of the fourth prosed city have not been asserted yet, as per Times Now's report.

