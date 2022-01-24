Karnataka: CM Basavaraj Bommai shares an update on lifting Covid curbs in state

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The statement of CM came after Karnataka on Sunday added 50,210 fresh infections to its cumulative COVID-19 tally and 19 deaths taking the total caseload and fatalities to 35,17,682 and 38,582 respectively
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that after analysing the situation, the state government will decide on further relaxations in COVID19 norms, if required, as quoted by news agency ANI.
The statement of CM came after Karnataka on Sunday added 50,210 fresh infections to its cumulative COVID-19 tally and 19 deaths taking the total caseload and fatalities to 35,17,682 and 38,582 respectively.
This the second time when the state has crossed 50,000 daily infections. On May 5, 2021, the state had reported 50,112 infections. However, back then the daily fatalities were quite high with 346 deaths on a single day, whereas on Sunday it was 19. In its daily bulletin, the state's health department said 22,842 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 31,21,274.
Earlier, the Karnataka government decided to withdraw the weekend curfew in the state last week.
As per a release from the Chief Minister's Office, the decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on COVID-19 situation in the state.
However, depending on the hospitalisation trend next week, a suitable decision would be taken at a meeting on whether to reimpose the restrictions, added the release.
Amid surging COVID-19 cases, the Karnataka government had imposed a weekend curfew in the state on 4 January
During the meeting, it was decided that the night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am will continue be in force. Malls, hotels, bars, clubs and pubs will continue operating at 50 per cent capacity and mandatory double vaccination against COVID-19.
It was observed in the meeting that apart from Bengaluru, high cases are being reported from Mysuru, Tumakuru, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts. Chief Minister Bommai was told that extra vigil is being maintained on COVID-19 cases in not only Bengaluru, but in other districts too.
