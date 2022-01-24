Karnataka: CM Basavaraj Bommai shares an update on lifting Covid curbs in state

This the second time when the state has crossed 50,000 daily infections. On May 5, 2021, the state had reported 50,112 infections. However, back then the daily fatalities were quite high with 346 deaths on a single day, whereas on Sunday it was 19. In its daily bulletin, the state's health department said 22,842 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 31,21,274.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}