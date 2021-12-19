Fuelling speculation about his possible exit, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in an emotional address to the people of his constituency said nothing is permanent in this world including posts and positions.

"Nothing is eternal in this world. This life itself is not forever. We don't know how long we will be here in such a situation, these posts and positions are also not forever. I am aware of this fact every moment," he said, a quoted by news agency PTI.

Expressing gratitude to the people of his constituency in Shiggaon district, Bommai said he is only 'Basavaraj' for them and not the Chief Minister

"I have always been saying that outside this place (Shiggaon) I was Home Minister and Irrigation Minister in the past, but once I was in, I remained just 'Basavaraj' for you all. Today as a Chief Minister I am saying that once I come to Shiggaon, I may be Chief Minister outside but amongst you, I will remain as the same Basavaraj Bommai because the name Basavaraj is permanent and not the posts", he said.

The CM was addressing people after inaugurating the statue of Kittur Rani Chennamma, the 19th Century queen of Kittur in Belagavi district, who fought against the British.

During the address, the CM turned emotional twice recalling how affectionately he was fed 'Rotti' and 'Navane' rice every time he came to his constituency as Basavaraj.

"I don't have great things to say. If I could live up to your expectations, that's enough for me. I believe that no power is bigger than your love and trust. I try my best not to talk to you in an emotional way but sentiments overwhelm me after seeing you all," he asserted, PTI q

There has been speculations that Bommai is likely to be replaced. The CM is reportedly suffering from knee related problem, and may undergo treatment abroad but there was no official word on this. Bommai took over as Chief Minister on July 28 after B S Yediyurappa resigned on the day he completed two years in office.

(With inputs from agencies)

