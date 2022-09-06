Bengaluru's water supply company said it would stop the supply of water to more than 50 areas in the city for two days
Karnataka CM Bommai has announced to remove encroachments of roads, canals, and rajakaluves and install the gates for waterholes
The Karnataka Chief Minister has unveiled an alternative plan to resolve the problem of water supply in Bengaluru as the torrential rainfall in the city damaged pump houses.
Bengaluru's water supply company said it would stop the supply of water to more than 50 areas in the city for two days after a pumping station that brings in water from 100 km (60 miles) away was flooded.
Consequently, CM Basavaraj Bommai announced that 8000 borewells under the Bangalore Water Supply & Sewerage Board (BWSSB) would be restarted to supply water in disrupted areas. The government will also supply water through tankers to the areas with no borewells to prevent any disruption of the water supply in the city.
Further, the CM said that the area of Bengaluru got expanded due to the inclusion of 110 villages into the BBMP limits, which has also cropped up new problems.
CM Bommai has announced to remove encroachments of roads, canals, and rajakaluves and install the gates for waterholes.
The decision was taken after Bommai held a meeting with BWSSB members, deputy commissioners of 15 districts, and senior officials in regard to rain and floods in the state.
Yesterday, the Karnataka chief minister announced ₹300 crore to tackle the flooding in the capital city of Bengaluru. Bommai said that the government has taken a decision to release ₹600 crores for the management of floods in Bengaluru and other districts. Bengaluru alone has been allocated 300 crores for the purpose.
Rain has wreaked havoc on Karnataka's Bengaluru, which saw severe waterlogging and heavy traffic congestion in several parts of the city due to poor infrastructure.
The city, home to various global companies as well as home-grown startups, has received 162% more rainfall than average since the beginning of the wet season on June 1.
Further, the Meteorological department has predicted heavy rains in south and north interior Karnataka for the next four days.
The state has already received 144% excess rain during the last week of August, and in the first five days of September, the state has received 51% excess rain. The water table has gone up in drought-hit districts. This is the highest rain in the state in 42 years.
Agricultural crops on 14,717 hectares and horticulture crops on 1374 hectares are damaged. 2188 houses are partially and 430 houses are completely damaged. 225 km of roads, bridges, culverts, and electric poles are also damaged.
The Karnataka CM ensured the release of 500 crores for the repair of basic infrastructure. He said that Sluice gates will be installed for the big tanks for storing and releasing water. He also promised intensification in the Anti-encroachment drive and a joint survey of the crop loss.
