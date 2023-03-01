Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday announced that the government has decided to increase the basic salary of its employees by 17% as an interim relief. The decision was taken after the employees in the state went on strike from today.

“After discussion with the President of the State government employees Association, office bearers and also with the Finance Officers, it has been ordered to sanction interim compensation of 17% of the basic pay to the State Government employees. We will form a committee on NPS and take action based on its report," CM Bommai said to media persons after the meet.

ರಾಜ್ಯದ ಸರ್ಕಾರಿ ನೌಕರರ ಸಂಘದ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷರು, ಪದಾಧಿಕಾರಿಗಳೊಂದಿಗೆ ಚರ್ಚಿಸಿದ ನಂತರ ಹಣಕಾಸು ಅಧಿಕಾರಿಗಳೊಂದಿಗೆ ಸಹ ಚರ್ಚಿಸಿ, ರಾಜ್ಯ ಸರ್ಕಾರಿ ನೌಕರರಿಗೆ , ಮೂಲ ವೇತನದ ಶೇ.17ರಷ್ಟು ಮಧ್ಯಂತರ ಪರಿಹಾರವನ್ನು ಮಂಜೂರು ಮಾಡಲು ಆದೇಶಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಎನ್.ಪಿ.ಎಸ್ ಕುರಿತಂತೆ ಸಮಿತಿಯೊಂದನ್ನು ರಚಿಸಿ, ಅದರ ವರದಿಯನುಸಾರ ಕ್ರಮ ಕೈಗೊಳ್ಳುತ್ತೇವೆ. pic.twitter.com/RpECrARYXy — Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) March 1, 2023

A committee under an additional chief secretary will also be set up to study the feasibility of going back to the old pension scheme from the national pension scheme as demanded by the employees. . On their demand to scrap the New Pension Scheme (NPS) and revert to the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), the Government said the committee under Additional Chief Secretary would study the feasibility. The decision on withdrawal of the indefinite strike which commenced today was announced by the Karnataka State Government Employees' Association President C S Shadakshari.

" The employees have put forward their demands including, implementation of the 7th Pay Commission report and implementation of at least 40 per cent of fitment facilities, and reverting to the Old Pension Scheme. "Our senior officials are in touch with the government employees association and their President, holding talks. I have already made it clear in the Assembly that we are the ones who formed the seventh pay commission and it will be implemented in 2023-24 itself, and funds have been allocated for it in the budget," Bommai told reporters at Hubballi earlier on Tuesday.

We are ready to immediately direct the seventh pay commission to give the interim report and to implement it," he added. Later speaking to reporters in Siddapaura, the CM said he too will hold discussions with the pay commission and top officials, and expressed confidence about resolving the issue by tomorrow. Asked whether the government will invoke the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA), he said, such a situation has not arisen. "I don't want to comment on that now." Karnataka State Government Employees’ Association President C S Shadakshari, after meeting with the Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma and other top government officials from Finance Department and CM's Office, said there is no question of them withdrawing the call for strike at this point in time.

"We have informed them (govt) that we will go back only if the government issues the order. They sought time to seek a report from the pay commission and to implement it.... but we have all unanimously said that we will not withdraw the strike. Strike is certain, whether it is for 15 days or one month...," he told reporters here. "Whenever the government calls for negotiations, we will go," he said, adding that 10 lakh government employees are united, and this is the first such large-scale protest by employees in the state, after 22 years.