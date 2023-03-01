Karnataka: CM Bommai announces 17% hike in basic salary of govt employees, agitating employees withdraw strike
- Karnataka: A committee under an additional chief secretary will also be set up to study the feasibility of going back to the old pension scheme from the national pension scheme as demanded by the employees
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday announced that the government has decided to increase the basic salary of its employees by 17% as an interim relief. The decision was taken after the employees in the state went on strike from today.
