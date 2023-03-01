We are ready to immediately direct the seventh pay commission to give the interim report and to implement it," he added. Later speaking to reporters in Siddapaura, the CM said he too will hold discussions with the pay commission and top officials, and expressed confidence about resolving the issue by tomorrow. Asked whether the government will invoke the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA), he said, such a situation has not arisen. "I don't want to comment on that now." Karnataka State Government Employees’ Association President C S Shadakshari, after meeting with the Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma and other top government officials from Finance Department and CM's Office, said there is no question of them withdrawing the call for strike at this point in time.