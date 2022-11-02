Karnataka CM Bommai calls Bengaluru a destination for global investors

Karnataka CM Bommai calls Bengaluru a destination for global investors2 min read . 07:10 AM IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai while speaking at the three-day 'Invest Karnataka' meet also said the event will become a grand success
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai while speaking at the three-day 'Invest Karnataka' meet also said the event will become a grand success
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai called Bengaluru a destination for Global investors while adding all roads of global investors lead to the city. The Chief Minister was speaking at the three-day 'Invest Karnatka' meet.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai called Bengaluru a destination for Global investors while adding all roads of global investors lead to the city. The Chief Minister was speaking at the three-day 'Invest Karnatka' meet.
Bommai said 'Invest Karnataka' is going to grab attention of the whole of the world with global investors coming to the state because of its rich atmosphere. He called the summit a 'most important' meet while welcoming all technocrats, young engineers, IT/BT experts, startups, educational institutions and global and domestic investors.
Bommai said 'Invest Karnataka' is going to grab attention of the whole of the world with global investors coming to the state because of its rich atmosphere. He called the summit a 'most important' meet while welcoming all technocrats, young engineers, IT/BT experts, startups, educational institutions and global and domestic investors.
"We are expecting over ₹5 lakh crore investment and the State High level Committee has already given clearance for investment over ₹2.8 lakh crore. This is our commitment to our investors and we are going to distribute the certificate of investment tomorrow. We will sign an agreement with new investors and give all the clearances in the next few days. The State of Karnataka is making a big leap in the industrial sector and it will be evident in tomorrow's meet, " The CM said
"We are expecting over ₹5 lakh crore investment and the State High level Committee has already given clearance for investment over ₹2.8 lakh crore. This is our commitment to our investors and we are going to distribute the certificate of investment tomorrow. We will sign an agreement with new investors and give all the clearances in the next few days. The State of Karnataka is making a big leap in the industrial sector and it will be evident in tomorrow's meet, " The CM said
As per the CM most investors that have shown interest is for beyond the Bengaluru area with new industries coming up in Ramanagar, Hubballi-Dharwad, Ballari,Kalaburagi and Mysuru.
As per the CM most investors that have shown interest is for beyond the Bengaluru area with new industries coming up in Ramanagar, Hubballi-Dharwad, Ballari,Kalaburagi and Mysuru.
While praising his govenment, CM compared the ecosysytem present in China to that of Karnataka while enumerating the achievements of the manufacturing sector.
While praising his govenment, CM compared the ecosysytem present in China to that of Karnataka while enumerating the achievements of the manufacturing sector.
He also informed that the state is at the forefronts in the fields of electrical, mechanical, energy, iron and steel while having strong foundations in the field of electronics and Artificial intelligence.
He also informed that the state is at the forefronts in the fields of electrical, mechanical, energy, iron and steel while having strong foundations in the field of electronics and Artificial intelligence.
According to the Chief Minister, the majority of jobs in this industry are created in IT/BT, and Karnataka contributes 40% of the exports in this sector. In terms of agriculture production, IT/BT, startups, and other areas, the state is ahead. while Ease of Doing Business has aided in luring investment to this area. In the previous four quarters, the State attracted 38% of foreign direct investment.
According to the Chief Minister, the majority of jobs in this industry are created in IT/BT, and Karnataka contributes 40% of the exports in this sector. In terms of agriculture production, IT/BT, startups, and other areas, the state is ahead. while Ease of Doing Business has aided in luring investment to this area. In the previous four quarters, the State attracted 38% of foreign direct investment.