BENGALURU : Amid a worrying surge in Covid cases , Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that every Covid norm violator in the state will be punished, no distinction will be made.

"Whoever violates the Covid rules, whether a common man or a big leader, there is no differentiation. Action will be taken in a uniform way according to the law," said Bommai.

The chief minister's statement comes after an FIR was lodged against thirty persons who took part in the padayatra for the Mekedatu project organised by Congress.

"Government is concerned about the health of those who are participating in Mekedatu padayatra. It is the duty of the health department to check the health condition of those who take the long walk," said Bommai and urged the participants to cooperate with the health department to do its duty efficiently.

The chief minister in his media address also highlighted the need for increased vigil in the state, in face of rising Covid cases.

"The state has registered 12,000 Covid cases yesterday, of which Bengaluru has accounted for about 9000. The positivity rate in the state has risen to 6.8 per cent and it is 10 per cent in Bengaluru. Karnataka is in the third spot in the country in Covid cases. So more precautionary measures are needed," he added.

Karnataka on Sunday reported nearly 12,000 more Covid-19 cases, taking the state's positivity rate to 6.3% .

