Home >News >India >Karnataka: CM Bommai hints at reducing taxes on petrol, diesel after by-polls

Karnataka: CM Bommai hints at reducing taxes on petrol, diesel after by-polls

Karnataka: Bengaluru petrol prices have risen to 109.53 per litre on October 18, 2021, from 83.69 per litre last year
1 min read . 12:41 PM IST Livemint

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said his government will decide on reducing petrol prices by effecting a tax cut after reviewing the state's economy

Karnataka government has hinted at reducing cess and sales tax on petrol and diesel prices after the two by-polls scheduled for October 30. In a press conference, the state's newly appointed chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said his government will decide on reducing petrol prices by effecting a tax cut after reviewing the state's economy.

"I have already said, it is dependent on the economy, after the by-polls I will review the economy, at that time if the economy has improved, there is an opportunity for it," Bommai said.

In Karnataka's Bengaluru petrol prices have risen to 109.53 per litre on October 18, 2021, from 83.69 per litre last year.

Last month, Karnataka's former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah demanded a reduction in the cess and sales tax on petrol and diesel in the state. Citing the example of Tamil Nadu, which has reduced the fuel prices by 3, Siddaramaiah said, "Our reduction in fuel prices should be more than it".

The Karnataka Congress has blamed the BJP government in the state for the skyrocketing price of both petrol and diesel. However, the Karnataka CM defended that under the UPA government fuel prices jumped 60% between 2004 and 2014 and fuel prices have increased by 30% in the seven years of PM Modi's rule.

Meanwhile, Karnataka's Sindagi and Hangal Assembly constituencies will go for by-polls on October 30, and the counting of votes will take place on November 2.

The by-elections have been necessitated as the seats fell vacant following the death of Sindagi JD(S) legislator M C Managuli and BJP's C M Udasi from Hangal. While Ramesh Bhusanur, who came second behind Managuli in the 2018 polls, is the BJP candidate from Sindagi, Shivaraj Sajjanar is its candidate from Hangal constituency.

