With surge in cases, the Karnataka government had last week decided to extend the existing Covid curbs such as night curfew and the weekend curfew till the end of January. Bommai, who was infected by Covid and was in home quarantine, from where he was virtually performing official duties and held meetings, today said he has recovered. "....my quarantine is over and the test has also been done, it has come negative. So from today I have decided to take part in day-to-day work from the office," he said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}