In a series of tweets on Friday, the Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharamam for releasing an advance instalment of tax devolution of ₹3,467.62 crore. The chief minister said that this will aid economic growth of Karnataka.

Bommai, in his tweets, also shared that the assistance came at a time when the Karnataka state was battling the third wave of Covid-19.

GOI released an advance instalment of tax devolution of Rs. 3467.62 Cr for Karnataka. Out of this 1733.81 Cr is regular January 2022 instalment & 1733.81 Cr is advance instalment.

I extend thanks on behalf of people of karnataka to PM @narendramodi ji and FM @nsitharaman ji.

This will help drive expenditure in key sectors, strengthen demand and aid economic growth in karnataka. Especially when State is facing third wave of COVID, the advance instalment is a welcome relief.



Meanwhile, in another development, the Karnataka Chief Minister on Friday launched a website providing information about programmes of the Centre and the state government, terming it as a communication bridge between people and government.

"It should work as a communication bridge between the people and government," said Bommai during the launch.

Speaking after virtually releasing a book on skills development, self employment and employment registration in Mysuru and launching a website providing details about central and state government programmes, the Chief Minister said that the website would enable the people to get detailed information on government programmes, their purpose and utility.

