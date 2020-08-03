Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa’s daughter tests positive for Covid-19, hospitalised

A day after Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa tested positive for the novel coronavirus, his daughter too has tested Covid-19 positive. She has been admitted to Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru, where her father is undergoing treatment. Meanwhile, the Manipal Hospital has said that the Karnataka CM is doing well, and is clinically stable. He will be monitored closely by the hospital team.

On Sunday Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tweeted about being tested positive for coronavirus. "I have tested positive for coronavirus. Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self-quarantine," Yediyurappa wrote.

Karnataka's COVID-19 tally now stands at 1,34,819 positive cases, including 74,590 active cases and 57,725 discharges. So far, 2,496 deaths have been reported from the state.

Earlier on Sunday Union Home Minister Amit Shah also tweeted that he had tested positive for COVID and had been hospitalised.

